Aaron Rodgers Trade Between Jets, Packers Hits Snag Following QBs Comments on Pat McAfee Show

If you’re wondering why it’s taking so long for the Packers to finalize the Aaron Rodgers deal to the Jets, circle what the quarterback said last month.

It seems a football lifetime ago when Rodgers declared on the Pat McAfee Show that he intended to play for the Jets, while also signaling that his career with the Packers was over. But according to one NFL expert, it was Rodgers’ specific language on how he nearly retired that still is scaring the Jets.

Charles Robinson, who covers the NFL for Yahoo Sports, provided some details as to why Aaron Rodgers still is a Packer and not a Jet. He did an interview this week with the Wilde and Tausch Show based in Milwaukee. And he tossed it back to the appearance Aaron Rodgers made March 15 on the Pat McAfee Show. That’s when the 39-year-old quarterback said he was 90 percent convinced he was going to retire before he took a late February isolation retreat. Darkness and his hostility towards Packer management convinced him otherwise.

Robinson said the Packers and Jets had the “trade parameters worked out,” before the Rodgers appearance on the show.

“Then when Aaron went on Pat McAfee and said (he) was 90 percent retired when (he) went into the darkness retreat, I think it scared Woody.”

Robinson is referring to Jets owner Woody Johnson. Here’s another scenario that spooked Johnson. He thought about what happened with the Broncos when they acquired Russell Wilson, thinking the former Seahawks star would solve everything. Instead, Denver fired its coach after a miserable season with Wilson at quarterback.

So Johnson finds himself wondering what will happen if Aaron Rodgers decides to play only one more season. The Packers want a 2024 first-rounder for the 39-year-old former NFL MVP and perhaps a second or third-rounder. There’s also talk of a switch in draft picks in both the first and second round. Maybe you don’t give that all up for a one-and-done quarterback. Plus, scouts have their eyes on Caleb Williams at USC and Drake Maye at North Carolina for next year’s draft. Both players are projected to be better NFL quarterbacks than the prospects in this year’s draft.

“I think that’s part of the nightmare scenario in Woody’s mind,” Robinson said. “What if it ends up being a super high pick. And all of the sudden it’s not (the Jets) anymore because a catastrophe happened and we didn’t protect ourselves.”

So that’s where things stand right now. The Jets don’t want to pay a first-round price for Aaron Rodgers. The initial parameters were a first and a third-rounder. That’s all changed. Maybe it’s a pair of second-rounders. The Packers need to decide if that’s a good exchange. As Robinson pointed out, there is no Aaron Rodgers market. No other team but the Jets have indicated any interest.

“The two parties weren’t going into (the negotiations) flying blind,” Robinson said. “They were pretty close. And then things just changed.”

Robinson said he still thinks the Packers and Jets will work out an Aaron Rodgers trade.

“I still think it’s 99 percent happening,” he said. “I don’t see any other options on the table.”