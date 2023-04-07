Aaron Rodgers Trade Between Packers, Jets Takes Interesting New Turn

Are you looking to put a pin in these Aaron Rodgers trade rumors? Ready for the Jets to finalize a deal with the Packers for the 39-year-old quarterback?

Well, we have news. Or at least news of a probable deadline and when this trade could be official. According to ESPN, you’ll need to wait about three more weeks.

“A lot of this deal, I’m told, remains pretty much done,” said ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “They’re close, just they have some of those draft compensation considerations that they have to shake out. Most people I talked to around the league believe closer to the draft, maybe even on day one, when teams are getting on the clock pretty soon that this will shake out.

“But I’m told the Jets have been planning with their draft prep to have their No. 13 overall pick.” Fowler said. “That’s not a major consideration to have to give up to the Packers in a trade.”

So, Green Bay isn’t going to receive the 13th pick of the NFL draft, which starts April 27 in Kansas City. Rather, the details holding up the trade apparently concern what happens once Aaron Rodgers lands with the Jets. The quarterback hasn’t committed to playing beyond 2023. In fact, it took him experiencing a four-day isolation retreat in Oregon in late February to decide on playing another season. And, he seemed inspired by rumors that the Packers wanted to unload him.

Yahoo Sports reported in late March that the Jets likely will send the Packers two second-round selections. One for this year’s draft, the second coming in April, 2024. However, the Jets can see that Rodgers could retire at any time. He turns 40 the first week of December. The team doesn’t want to send an extra pick, especially one as coveted as a second-rounder, for only one season of play.

“It boils down to the Packers wanting ‘straight shot’ draft picks without qualifiers,” Yahoo Sports reported. “While the Jets want such high level of compensation to be based on 2023 team performance and Rodgers also playing for New York in 2024.”

Coincidentally, the Jets signed a former Packer to fill out the quarterback room. On Thursday, New York signed Tim Boyle, a one-time backup to Aaron Rodgers. Boyle finished last season as a backup to Justin Fields at Chicago.

The reason why Boyle is attractive is he played for new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in 2019-20. He played for both UConn and Eastern Kentucky in college. The Packers then signed him in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. The Jets are his fourth team. The Lions signed Boyle after the Packers cut him in 2021.

So Aaron Rodgers news could come any day. Or you may have to wait until the draft.