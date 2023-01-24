New Details Emerge About Aaron Rodgers’ Potential Trade Destination

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed new details about a potential trade involving Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the AFC.

Green Bay is not contractually obligated to ask permission from Rodgers to trade him, but the team might only do it if it makes sense. The Packers would trade Rodgers to the AFC, according to Schefter, should one make sense.

At least, the Packers preferred to trade Rodgers to the AFC.

“It’s hard to imagine that he’s gonna retire and walk away and surrender $110 million in guaranteed money,” Schefter said on SportsCenter. “So that means he’s either back with Green Bay or the team explores the idea of trading him. Jordan Love is getting closer and closer to play. And Aaron Rodgers is due $110 million the next two years for a team that is not well positioned against the cap.

“The easiest way to resolve some of that would be with the quarterback, you’d free up about $60 million in guaranteed money, you get back draft pick compensation, you’d have the ability to land other players.”

While the trade buzz continued, Schefter previously said it would be difficult for the Packers to trade Rodgers. Why? It’s a lot of money. It’s not exactly pennies.

Aaron Rodgers trade from Packers to AFC?

But that does not mean the Packers won’t look for possibilities to trade Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers is 39, it doesn’t go on for everybody,” Schefter said. “And yes, one of the scenarios that the Green Bay Packers are expected to explore this offseason is the idea that they could have to part ways with Aaron Rodgers, in the form of a trade. It doesn’t mean it will happen. But if he wants that, and they’re on the same page, and it’s certainly realistic, and there’s the possibility that could unfold this offseason.”

But a trade within the NFC would be insane, at least on the outside looking in. Hence why a trade out of conference to the AFC seemed more realistic, according to Schefter.

“Herm (Edwards) said the conference thing and I think that’s important,” Schefter said. “I don’t think there’s any way the package will trade them in the NFC. “If they do go ahead and trade them, it would be to the AFC. So start having all the fun you want with all the teams in the AFC that need quarterbacks.”

Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 64.6% passing in 2022. It’s just the third time in his career he finished with double-digit interceptions. Rodgers’ 39.4 QBR was the lowest mark of his career.