Aaron Rodgers Trade: New NFL Front-Runner Emerges via Oddsmakers

Aaron Rodgers won’t say. The Green Bay Packers are in a holding pattern. Other NFL teams ponder his availability. So maybe the oddsmakers know best.

You want to know where Aaron Rodgers will play this fall? Go with the classic line — follow the money. And currently, at least one Vegas oddsmaker lists the Las Vegas Raiders as the favorite to sign the 39-year-old quarterback.

Oddschecker lists the Raiders with -200 odds. Translated, the site says it’s a 66.7 percent chance. But we probably should add that the Raiders might not want to bid for Rodgers. After all, the team ditched Derek Carr, its veteran quarterback. Coincidentally, Carr might be the most popular free agent this side of Rodgers, assuming Lamar Jackson sticks with the Ravens.

Oddschecker also gives two other teams a chance at Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets are at +140 odds or 41.7 percent chance. And then the Tennessee Titans enter the QB sweepstakes at +900 odds. That translaters to 10 percent.

Like we said, the Raiders moved on from Carr back in December, benching him for the final two games. Carr stuck around Vegas to participate in the Pro Bowl Games, then he told the Raiders he was vetoing any trade. That’s why Vegas cut him. It’s unclear whether the Raiders want Jarrett Stidham to be their starter. Do they draft a QB with pick No. 7? They did start interviewing some of the draft’s top quarterback prospects earlier this week. Or do they sign a free agent quarterback?

The Athletic reported that pragmatic math scuttled any plans for Aaron Rodgers, no matter how hard Davante Adams pushes for his old QB. The Raiders have too much need to fill on their roster to think about using prime draft picks for Rodgers.

We probably should say there’s no firm word that Rodgers even will play this season. He did a four-day retreat, burrowing himself in a dark cabin in remote Oregon. He wanted to collect his thoughts in isolation about what to do with his career.

He’s done one interview since he returned from Oregon. Aaron Rodgers gave away no details.

“For everybody involved directly and indirectly, it’s best for a decision earlier,” Rodgers said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. “I feel really good about the conversations that are going to be had, that have been had with important people in my life that help orient me… But I’m not looking for somebody to tell me what what the answer is. All the answers are right inside me.”

So while Rodgers searches for answers from within, teams will talk about whether it’s smart to add him to the roster. And who knows. Maybe Rodgers does something avant garde, like sticking with the Packers. He is under contract with the team.