Aaron Rodgers Trade: New York Jets, Green Bay Packers Make Progress

The Jets and the Packers are slowly coming closer to a deal for Aaron Rodgers. The pace can best be described as glacial.

However, there are signs indicating there’s some movement. Yahoo Sports reported that the two teams have now moved onto “give back protection” for draft picks in case Aaron Rodgers retires after one season.

Apparently, the Jets have agreed to send two second-round draft picks in exchange for the 39-year-old quarterback. One pick would be the Jets’ second-round selection next month. Then the additional second-rounder will be for the 2024 draft. Yahoo Sports said the second-rounder could become a first-rounder if the Jets achieve some specific goals with Rodgers at quarterback. However, if Rodgers quits after 2023, the Jets would send compensation back to the Packers in the form of 2025 picks.

The Jets apparently became worried about how long Rodgers intended to play after he spoke earlier this month on the Pat McAfee Show podcast. The quarterback discussed his mindset going into his isolation retreat in late February.

Rodgers told McAfee: “I’ve got to admit, I went into the darkness 90 percent retired (and) 10 percent playing.” But after 72 hours alone in the dark, Rodgers said he changed his mind about playing this fall. Then he said once he returned home, he decided against playing another season in Green Bay. The quarterback said he learned that Packer management had begun shopping him around to other teams.

Draft Probably Represents Deadline for Aaron Rodgers Trade

Meanwhile, the NFL Network is reporting that there’s no real urgency to get the Aaron Rodgers deal done. However, a deal probably needs to be made before next month’s draft because draft picks are involved.

Plus, the Jets made it clear that they don’t intend to pursue Lamar Jackson, who let it be known he requested a trade from the Ravens.

“First of all, Lamar Jackson’s a fantastic player,” Jets GM Joe Douglas told reporters. “But where we stand is, it would be disingenuous and negotiating in bad faith if we went down that path. So, right now, we have our plan, we have our process and we’re sticking to that.”

Team owners and head coaches are gathered in Phoenix this week for NFL meetings. So there is more chatter about potential trades and free agent signings. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said Rodgers never returned any of his messages to talk about the 2023 season. This was all before the darkness retreat.

“I was really looking forward to the conversations with Aaron to see how he fit into that,” Gutekunst said. “Those never transpired. So there came a time where we had to make some decisions, so we went through his representatives to try to talk to him [regarding] where were we going with our team. At that point, they informed us that he would like to be traded to the Jets.”