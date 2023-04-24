Aaron Rodgers Trade to the New York Jets Could Have Massive Impact on NFL Schedule

It’s officially official: Aaron Rodgers is a New York Jet. After finalizing a deal earlier this afternoon, the four-time league MVP is trading in his shades of green as he moves on from the Packers and heads to play in MetLife Stadium.

This trade is going to have a major impact on both franchises, both of their respective divisions, and the NFL as a whole. It also, per Adam Schefter, is going to make a significant effect on the league’s schedule next season. Schefter says New York could have as many as six games in primetime next season after being featured only once in 2022.

With Aaron Rodgers now traded to New York, the Jets are expected to become prime-time darlings when the NFL schedule is released next month and could play up to six prime-time games, per sources. They had one last year, a Thursday nighter vs. the Jaguars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

The New York Jets lost their one primetime matchup last season. It was a Thursday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that they lost at home by a score of 19-3.

However, when you make this big of a move, the NFL won’t be able to ignore them in their next campaign. With Aaron Rodgers finally in the fold in New York, fans can expect to be able to catch a lot more of the Jets on national television in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers is finally a New York Jet. 40 days after expressing his desire to continue his NFL career with "Gang Green," the franchise has officially come to terms with the Green Bay Packers to acquire the 39-year-old quarterback, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Full details of the trade, via Schefter:

New York: Aaron Rodgers, picks No. 15 and 170 (fifth-round) in 2023 NFL Draft.

Green Bay: Picks No. 13, 42 (second-round) and 207 (sixth-round) in 2023 NFL Draft + conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.

Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

The two teams talked for weeks after Rodgers came public with his desire to play for the Jets during the first week of free agency. Trade discussions broke down shortly thereafter, but picked back up late last week.