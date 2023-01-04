Aaron Rodgers Twitter Account Apparently Hacked

Oops. Looks like a crypto bro got ahold of Aaron Rodger’s Twitter account and started replying to Elon Musk, the self-dubbed chief twit.

Musk has more than 124 million followers. And the world’s second-richest man loves to tweet and share bizarre memes. Musk’s fans usually cheer him on in the replies. But there were strange ones to answer this Tuesday tweet. Musk shared a Venn diagram that indicated we’re at the intersection of “1984”, “Brave New World” and “Fahrenheit 451.” Those are all books with a dystopian theme. Plus, they kind of fit in with Aaron’s Rodgers new vibe.

The official Twitter account of Aaron Rodgers then stepped in, posting ”BREAKING NEWS!” ”CRYPTO LEAK” at least three times. The tweets also tagged Bitcoin and Ether, the crypto currency of Ethereum.

Call it crazy — Rodgers really is a crypto dude. He’s not unlike a number of NFL players. And he loves to promote it while he’s doing appearances. Back in November, the Green Bay quarterback spoke at the Bitcoin 2022 conference. He suggested college athletes, with lots of NIL money, look into it.

“And I would say to these young kids coming out, you know, when I was in college, we got a scholarship check and didn’t go very far in Berkeley,” Aaron Rodgers told the crowd as he remembered his Saturdays playing at Cal-Berkeley.

“But with the NIOs these guys are signing, to me, it makes sense to convert a portion of that into an opportunity like crypto and like Bitcoin. When it’s money that you’re really not, you know, not worried about otherwise you wouldn’t see you know.”

A year ago, Rodgers even tweeted about crypto, sharing “I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright.” He also said he was taking a portion of his salary in bitcoin, while helping give away $1 million in the currency.

But Aaron Rodgers didn’t really reply in all caps to Elon Musk. Someone deleted those tweets immediately. Now, if you check Rodgers’ Twitter feed, you’ll see his last post was on Christmas, when he congratulated teammate Mason Crosby for breaking a Packers kicking record. A quick glance also shows that Rodgers doesn’t spend much time posting on Twitter.

The Green Bay quarterback is in a far better mood these days. The Packers are on a four-game winning streak. Most of the NFL world believed there was no way Green Bay could resurrect the season after entering the final stretch at 4-8. Now, if the Packers beat Detroit at home this Sunday, they’re in the playoffs.

After Sunday’s game, a 41-17 victory over Minnesota, Rodgers said he willed the playoffs into happening.

“Sometimes you’ve got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more,” he told reporters. “I do believe in the power of manifestation, and I do believe in momentum, and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind.”

But believe this: Aaron Rodgers wasn’t dropping into Elon Musk’s mentions.