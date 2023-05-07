Could Dalvin Cook be on his way out of Minnesota ahead of the 2023 NFL season?

Not long ago, the Vikings made the former Florida State running back one of the highest paid ball carriers in the league. Now, Cook could be looking for a new team to run the rock for in 2023.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cook’s future in Minnesota is more than uncertain, and it’s fair to wonder if he’ll begin the season with the Vikings.

“I think there is some real question as to whether or not he will be in Minnesota this upcoming season,” reported Schefter, per Dov Kleiman. “I think it’s fair to say his future is in question.”

Of course, Cook has been one of the top running backs in the league when healthy. However, the Vikings have a myriad of needs, and Cook’s large salary could provide them some relief as they look to fill holes.

Additionally, the Vikings have made due when Cook has missed time with injuries, and their passing offense has truly taken reign over the running game under new head coach Kevin O’Connell. Whether that remains the status-quo remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, it’s evident conversations are being had at the very least. Whatever happens with Dalvin Cook, he’ll continue to be electrifying, whether with the Minnesota Vikings or a different franchise.

Kirk Cousins’ future with Minnesota Vikings also uncertain moving forward

In addition to Dalvin Cook, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is also wondering about his future with the franchise.

Over the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft, many pundits predicted the Minnesota Vikings would look to secure a quarterback. They had their chance, as Kentucky’s Will Levis fell into their laps in the first round. Instead, like almost every other franchise, the Vikings passed on Levis, opting for their current plan.

Minnesota drafted USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, and let the world know they’re rolling with Cousins once again. That’s some beautiful music to the signal caller’s ears, but he recognizes he still needs to earn his keep.

“I want to be in Minnesota. That’s kind of a no-brainer,” Cousins told reporters, via NFL.com. “So, hopefully, we can earn the right to do that.”

While Cousins had a fantastic season in 2022, it once again ended in disappointment come the postseason. Additionally, the former Michigan State star is expensive, and the Vikings will have other players to pay in the coming seasons.

That’s led many to believe 2023 could be his last season with the Vikings. The Minnesota quarterback isn’t going there yet, though.

“I don’t think you go there,” Cousins said when asked if he thinks about it potentially being his final season in Minnesota, per NFL.com. “I think it’s healthiest to be present. To be focused on Phase 2, Wednesday, and live right now in the moment. And again, when you do that, you just do it day after day, and you get to next February, and you say, ‘Everything will work out.’

“It’s just best to stay in the present to have March go the way you want it to go.”