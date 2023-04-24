The ESPN “NFL Live” crew went into a collective state of shock after Adam Schefter announced on live TV that Aaron Rodgers had been officially traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.

Marcus Spears couldn’t resist from reacting a bit more openly than that of his fellow analysts as Schefter ran through full details of the trade. It resulted in one of the more legendary moments ever caught on air in the network’s history, with Schefter essentially calling for order in the court.

Adam Schefter breaking the Aaron Rodgers trade news made for great live television on ESPN. 🏈📺😂 pic.twitter.com/qPdBeHk0N2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 24, 2023

“Well hold on, big Swagu, hold on,” Schefter yelled as Spears interrupted.

The trade for Rodgers comes 40 days after he expressed his desire to continue his NFL career with “Gang Green” during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Full details of the trade, via Schefter:

New York: Aaron Rodgers, picks No. 15 and 170 (fifth-round) in 2023 NFL Draft

Green Bay: Picks No. 13, 42 (second-round) and 207 (sixth-round) in 2023 NFL Draft + conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays

Rodgers’ future with Green Bay had largely been uncertain since the summer of 2021, when he first vented his frustrations with the front office. He returned to the organization ahead of that season and again in 2022 after agreeing to a three-year contract extension worth $150.8 million. Rodgers will sign a revised contract with Green Bay before the trade is submitted to the league office in “a day or two,” according to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The two teams talked for weeks after Rodgers came public with his desire to play for the Jets during the first week of free agency. Trade discussions broke down initially, but picked back up late last week.

Aaron Rodgers Moving on from Packers After 15 Seasons as Starter

The Packers will have a different man under center for the first time in 15 years, when the organization handed the reins from Brett Favre to Rodgers. Rodgers guided the Packers to 11 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl championship in 2011. The four-time NFL MVP leaves Green Bay as the Packers’ franchise leader in touchdown passes (475), completion percentage (65.3) and passer rating (103.6) and ranks second behind only Favre in passing yards (59,055) and completions (5,001), per ESPN.

Rodgers had a down year in 2022 coming off back-to-back MVP campaigns, throwing for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 39.4 QBR was the lowest mark of his career. General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh are nonetheless taking a big swing on Rodgers, who will replace 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson after two disappointing seasons.