Adam Schefter Just Trolled Everyone With New York Jets Trade News

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter had some fun at everyone’s expense on Thursday morning. The NFL insider used the uncertainty of the Aaron Rodgers news to tease a New York Jets trade.

In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about the Jets meeting with Rodgers about a potential move to New York. So, Schefter decided to use that knowledge to torture NFL fans — but mostly Jets die-hards.

“And the Jets just agreed to a trade …,” Schefter tweeted on Thursday. We can only assume that Jets fans sat on the edge of their seats waiting to see the ESPN reporter’s follow-up.

And the Jets just agreed to a trade…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

Alas, it turned out to be pretty uneventful. There was no major quarterback news to report on, at least at this time.

“Trade: Jets agreed to send a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark, per league sources. Trade is agreed to, but cannot be processed until new league years begins Wednesday,” Schefter reported.

Trade: Jets agreed to send a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark, per league sources. Trade is agreed to, but cannot be processed until new league year begins Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

Needless to say, many of those following Schefter had some thoughts about his teaser.

Fans, Media Respond to Adam Schefter’s Jets Tweet

Earlier this week, it was reported that the New York Jets flew to Green Bay to meet with Aaron Rodgers about joining the team. While nothing has come of those conversations yet, everyone has their eyes on the situation.

Knowing this, Schefter sent out his cryptic tweet. Several fans and media members responded to “Schefty’s” antics.

Schefter’s ESPN colleague, Robert Griffin III, chimed in with a GIF:

One Jets account said, “You’re the worst for that.” Another said, “This is the equivalent of adding raisin in the potato salad.”

Another individual wrote, “That ain’t funny man.”

So, some got a kick out of Schefter’s troll job. Others really, really didn’t. But you can’t blame the guy, he’s just having fun with his job.