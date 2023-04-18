Adam Schefter Makes Bold NFL Draft Quarterback Prediction, Going Completely Against Grain

ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes the first few picks of the 2023 NFL Draft could go much differently than expected. Although most mock drafts have quarterbacks Bryce Young and CJ Stroud as the first two players off the board, Schefter isn’t sold.

He predicted Monday on NFL Live that the Texans, who own the No. 2 pick, will either trade it or pass on taking a QB. That would give the Colts the “pick of the litter” at No. 4 according to Schefter.

“We’ve been hearing about quarterbacks going one, two, three, four,” Schefter said. “That’s not gonna happen, I don’t believe, in this draft. We’ve seen Carolina make the move up right away for a quarterback at one, but we haven’t seen anybody trade up to two, and Houston’s open to listening. We haven’t seen anybody trade up to No. 3.

“I think Indianapolis thinks that there’s a real chance right now that they could sit at No. 4 and get the second quarterback in this draft. There’s a chance we might not see a quarterback go at No. 2 or even No. 3. There might not be a team that trades up because the value in that wasn’t what we thought it would be. So Indianapolis may be sitting there with its pick of the litter. Anthony Richardson, Will Levis or CJ Stroud.”

.@AdamSchefter just bet @danorlovsky7 that two QBs won't be selected before the Colts at No. 4 overall 😳 🤝



"Indianapolis may be sitting there with its pick of the litter. Anthony Richardson, or Will Levis or C.J. Stroud. pic.twitter.com/BS3A1CjR14 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 17, 2023

It would certainly be surprising if the Texans passed on a quarterback. That is one of the biggest needs for Houston, who started Davis Mills in 2022. Even if they don’t take a QB, there is still the possibility of another team trading up to No. 3.

That’s something fellow ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky as he strongly disagreed with his colleague.

“I’ll bet you 10 bucks at a very nice steakhouse that two quarterbacks go in the first four picks,” Orlovsky said. “There’s no question about it. I’ll give you 10-to-1 odds, Schefty.

“If you’re Indianapolis and you’re banking on Houston passing on a quarterback and the Raiders, who are sitting there. The Seahawks, who are sitting there. The Lions that are sitting there potentially entertaining. This class being as one, accomplished and, two, talented, I would sit there and say you are rolling the dice and banking on someone making a mistake. I don’t think you can do that in the NFL Draft.”

Schefter stuck to his guns, however, taking up Orlovsky on the bet.

“(The Colts) seem willing to wait,” he replied. “I don’t think we’re gonna see a quarterback go at two. I think all the teams that were talking about trading up to three know that. So they can sit back and wait. So this great quarterback that we’ve all been expecting might start a little bit later than we all thought.”

Ultimately time will tell whether Adam Schefter is right on his bold draft prediction. If he is, he’ll not only come away with bragging rights, but also $100 richer thanks to the bet with Orlovsky.