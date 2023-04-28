Adam Schefter: Pittsburgh Steelers mulling multiple offers for first pick of Round 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the clock with pick No. 32 to start round two of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. But they might not stay there for long.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Friday afternoon that the Steelers were listening to and considering offers for the pick. Pick No. 32 starts the second round this year because the Miami Dolphins forfeited a first round pick due to tampering.

“Steelers have received, and are mulling, multiple offers for the top pick in tonight’s second round, pick No. 32 overall, per sources,” Schefter said.

On Thursday, the Steelers swapped first round picks with the New England Patriots to take Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. The Steelers moved up from No. 17 to No. 14 to make the pick, and gave up No. 120 overall to get the move done.

The Steelers took Jones after a run on tackles kicked off and the likes of Paris Johnson Jr., Darnell Wright and Peter Skoronski were off the board.

Now the Steelers could be dropping back or out of the second round to pick up some more draft assets. If they don’t trade out, franchise legacy Joey Porter Jr. could be the pick. His dad, Joey Porter Sr., was a long-time star as an outside linebacker in Pittsburgh, winning a Super Bowl.

After a wonky first round with a number of trades and unorthodox picks, the second round could feature a trade before a pick is even made.

For now, though, the Steelers are on the clock.

The Steelers could make a deal with a team that wanted to get back into the first round

ProFootballTalk reported that three teams tried to trade their way back into the first round. This was as the opening night of NFL Draft fest was coming to a close in Kansas City. Quoting an unnamed NFL source, the site said three teams were desperate to make offers for more first round choices. They were the Raiders, Falcons and Titans.

Those teams currently hold picks No. 38, 41 and 44, respectively. The Steelers could look to make a deal with any of those squads, or is perhaps hearing from another suitor.

Perhaps a quarterback-needy team is on the phone with general manager Omar Khan. With Will Levis still available, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams or another team could be eying a move up to add the former Kentucky quarterback.