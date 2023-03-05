Adam Schefter Pranks Pardon My Take With Fake Lamar Jackson Report

Maybe you woke up to the news Adam Schefter broke about Lamar Jackson. He’s headed to the Washington Commanders. Or maybe it’s all a ruse.

Yes, Schefter, the uber-connected NFL insider for ESPN, pulled a successful prank while doing an interview with Barstool Sports “Pardon My Take” podcast. And he had the PFT guys going for awhile.

Every good prank needs a grain of truth. And we know that Adam Schefter has talked plenty about Lamar Jackson. The Ravens quarterback is negotiating with his team for a new contract. The NFL world will know by Tuesday if the Ravens reach an agreement. They also could place an exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, who is representing himself in the negotiations. He’d get $45 million for the season.

Or Baltimore could use the non-exclusive tag. And this is where it would get interesting. Baltimore’s offer would be $32.4 million. But, Jackson also would be free to speak to other teams. The Ravens could match any other team’s offer. But if Jackson signs with another team, then Baltimore receives two first-round draft picks in return.

See, this is all set up to be a believable story.

Adam Schefter Really Sold This Lamar Jackson Prank

On the podcast, Adam Schefter gave the Lamar Jackson story a twist at Barstool’s expense. Did you hear he’s headed to Washington? He even went as far as to set up fake texts on one of his phones. He slid the phone across the table as evidence the story wasn’t fake.

The text (via Awful Announcing) said: “Just a little heads up, this deal with Washington and Lamar is starting to pick up. What they’re offering, now looking like it’ll get agreed to tonight, someone here will keep you posted and it’s about to be finalized. Wanted you to be ready. Talk soon.”

When the Barstool guys insisted it was fake, Adam Schefter queried his source about more Lamar Jackson details. The source texted back.

“Not sure I’ve seen anything like this,” Schefter read aloud. “As it heated up, Dan Snyder [Commanders owner] jumped in to take it to the finish line, by adding another first-round pick and fully guaranteeing six years. He has to be viewing this as his last move in Washington before he sells, that’s how it looks to me. Will be back in touch soon. Please keep it quiet for now until this is all done.”

But it all turned out to be a huge gotcha moment. Although it was spelled out as f-a-k-e n-e-w-s, Jackson’s name with the Commanders started trending on Twitter. So it must be true, right?