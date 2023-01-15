Adam Schefter Provides Latest on Tua Tagovailoa, NFL Future Amid Concussion Concerns

Another week and another update in the Tua Tagovailoa concussion sage. NFL insider Adam Schefter had the latest update. Now, the Miami Dolphins are slated to take on the Buffalo Bills today. Don’t expect to see Tua out on the field.

Of course, we all knew that Tua Tagovailoa was going to be out for today’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins informed people about that at the beginning of the week. After the concussions that Tua has suffered, the more rest the better.

However, Schefter and ESPN did provide us with an update. If Miami wins their game on Sunday and advances, there is a chance Tua comes back to play this postseason.

If that isn’t the case…well, fans can expect to see the former Alabama quarterback in Miami for 2023. There is no concern about next season, as far as the QB battle is concerned for the Dolphins.

“Medical professionals also are confident that Tagovailoa should be able to resume his NFL career next season, if not sooner,” the report said.

This has not been the easiest season for Miami. Tua Tagovailoa has taken too many hits and it is great to see the team rest him as much as possible, even with the playoffs on the line.

Tua has been in concussion protocol since December 26. He had his second confirmed concussion of the season to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas.

Skylar Thompson Starting in Place of Tua Tagovailoa

Once again, we are going to see someone besides Tua Tagovailoa taking snaps for the Dolphins. Miami is putting their faith into Skylar Thompson again this week. He was able to get them a win to finish the season. But the Bills are a lot different than the Jets.

According to Schefter, we can expect to see Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines. He will be ready to go if needed on Sunday. The rookie, Thompson, is going to have a hard assignment on his hands in Buffalo.

There is a lot to be happy about if you’re a Dolphins fan. But the real joy comes when Tua Tagovailoa gets back under center and starts slinging the ball around again.