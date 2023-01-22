Adam Schefter Reports Patrick Mahomes Not Out of Injury Woods Yet

Patrick Mahomes fought through pain to lift the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round Saturday.

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter which resulted in him missing one series. He returned after undergoing an X-ray in the locker room, which came back negative. Though he finished the game, completing 22-of-30 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, Mahomes isn’t out of the woods yet. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mahomes has an MRI scheduled for Sunday.

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo an MRI on Sunday to gain further clarity on the ankle injury he suffered during Saturday‘a Divisional Playoff win over the Jaguars, per source. Initial X-rays on Mahomes’ ankle were negative. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2023

Mahomes, 27, said after the game he initially resisted the Chiefs’ requests to be checked out in the locker room following the injury. He eventually relented.

“I wanted just to continue to play,” Mahomes said, via ESPN. “I told [head coach Andy Reid] I would do it at halftime, but Coach, in the best interests of me, he made me go back there and get that X-ray before he put me back in the game… thought I could play through it, and then he said, ‘I’m not putting you back in, so you might as well go get the X-ray, and then if it’s negative or whatever, I’ll put you back in.’ So I ran back there, got the X-ray and was able to finish the game.”

Patrick Mahomes Delivers Gusty Performance

Mahomes played on, seemingly going on adrenaline. Asked after the game how he felt, Mahomes said he would do his best to be 100% next week.

“It feels better than I thought it was going to be now,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, I have a lot of adrenaline going right now, so we’ll see how it feels. But I’ll hop right in the treatment and try to do whatever I can to be as close to 100 percent by next week. Luckily for us, we played the early game on Saturday, so we get an extra almost half a day that I can let that ankle rest.”