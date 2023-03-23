Adam Schefter Says Jets, Packers in a ‘Standoff’ Over Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers still haven’t traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, despite rhetoric and roster moves indicating a move is imminent. And the two sides might not be that close to a deal, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

During a hit on NFL Live recently, Schefter said the Jets’ offer is sizable. But it’s not up to snuff for the Packers’ front office. As things sit right now, it’s somewhat of an impasse.

“The two sides have been stalled in their talks,” Schefter said. “There’s been a standoff with Green Bay wanting more than the Jets are offering. The Jets feel like they’re offering a lot. The Packers feel like they’re not offering enough, and the two sides are left at a stand-still.”

NFL Live analyst Dan Orlovsky pressed Schefter about the proposed compensation for Rodgers.

“They’ve gone back and forth on this, and they haven’t spoken much in the last week, but it certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers want a first-round draft pick somewhere in that trade — and that’s not all,” Schefter said. “So, it’s up to the Jets to figure out what they’re comfortable living with, and what the Packers are comfortable accepting, and then the two sides can go from there.”

More background on a potential Rodgers trade to New York

Rodgers said earlier in March that he intends to play for the Jets in 2023. But the quarterback is under contract with the Packers and doesn’t have a no-trade clause. Along with dealing him to the Jets, the Packers can ship Rodgers elsewhere — however unlikely — or keep him on the roster in 2023.

And while the latter options aren’t as palatable, the Packers can likely far more readily accept the status quo. With no trade, Green Bay would be paying a lot to have a presumably disgruntled Rodgers on the roster. All while paying Jordan Love to be the starter.

“I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, but I’m sworn to secrecy not to say anything,” team president Mark Murphy said recently.

But that’s likely a much happier outcome than being the Jets. New York has a defense, offensive framework, but no quarterback to tie the room together.

Time will tell if the standoff that Schefter is reporting ends, and Rodgers finally ends up a Jet. For now, though, trade talks are grounded.