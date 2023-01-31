Adam Schefter Shares What Led to Cowboys, Kellen Moore Parting Ways

If you blinked, you missed it.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore following their early exit from the playoffs. Less than 24 hours later, the Los Angeles Chargers announced Moore will be their new offensive coordinator, replacing Joe Lombardi.

That’s quite the whirlwind. So, how does that type of move happen so quickly? ESPN reporter Adam Schefter provided some clarity during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

“I think they had something in place for a while,” Schefter said. “My understanding is, is that — when Mike McCarthy talked about Kellen Moore’s future last week, like, this was a mutual kind of thing where Kellen Moore, I think, was looking to break out on his own as much as the Cowboys might have been interested in making a change.

“I think he just felt like it was time to make a change and obviously the Chargers have been out there looking for an offensive coordinator, need somebody to help groom and continue to improve Justin Herbert, made sense for both sides. And so, when they officially parted ways yesterday, which was coming anyway, then obviously, it sets things in motion and paves the way for him to go to Los Angeles.”

Inside Kellen Moore’s tenure as Cowboys offensive coordinator

The Cowboys offense was impressive in Moore’s three years as coordinator, including a big year in 2022. Dallas finished fourth in the league in scoring with 27.5 points per game in addition to 354.9 yards per game, which ranked 11th in the NFL. However, quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 15 interceptions during the regular season, which tied for first in the league and made him the brunt of plenty of criticism throughout the season.

It appears that was enough to warrant a change, and Moore will now head to Los Angeles to work with Justin Herbert — one of the top up-and-coming quarterbacks in the league. As for the Cowboys, it sounds like Mike McCarthy could take over play-calling duties with Moore on his way out following the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to the Dallas Morning News.