Adam Schefter Takes Not-So-Subtle Jab at Aaron Rodgers Amid Continued Trade Drama

Aaron Rodgers is probably a fan of soap operas. There’s no other explanation for why he’s decided to make himself the center of so much drama this offseason. Even Adam Schefter seems to be sick of the saga.

While speaking about Rodgers during an appearance on Get Up, Schefter seemingly took a shot at the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

“The Green Bay Packers aren’t going to be in a rush to get something done until they feel like they get sufficient compensation for the player that believes he is the greatest player in Packers’ franchise history,” Adam Schefter said.

"The Green Bay Packers aren't going to be in a rush to get something done until they feel like they get sufficient compensation for the player that believes he is the greatest player in Packers' franchise history." pic.twitter.com/u9zv2VrsHI — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 16, 2023

Despite Rodgers very publicly saying he intends to play for the New York Jets, Schefter says that the two sides aren’t close to a deal. The problem is that they need fair compensation for someone who believes that he’s the best in franchise history. That’s right, Schefter said he believes he’s the best, not that he actually is the best.

The Packers are comparing Rodgers internally to the deals that were given for Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson. However, the Jets don’t see his value the same way. They see him as being 39 years old with a massive contract. So, the two need to find some middle ground.

Rodgers Ripped Adam Schefter, but Schefter had the Receipts

During an appearance on the Pat MacAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers took a shot at Adam Schefter. Rodgers said, “I would say the same thing that I told Schefty: ‘Lose my number. Nice try.’ I’ll speak for myself. I’m sure there will be people who have their sources. But, from what I’ve seen, it’s like I had a sheet of paper when I met with the jets and I went ‘Sign these people.’ That’s not the reality. That’s ridiculous. It’s so stupid to think that I would do that.”

However, Schefter had his receipts.

Do with that what you will. If one thing is obvious from this melodramatic saga, it’s that these two have a little bit of beef going.