New Panthers WR Adam Thielen Nearly Joined Dallas Cowboys Before Choosing Carolina

NFL veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen was released by the Minnesota Vikings on March 10. But on Sunday he found a new home, signing a three-year, $25 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Free agency for high-caliber players typically comes with suitors, and on the Pat McAfee Show, Thielen shared who some of those teams were.

“Well there was the Broncos, Cowboys, I had conversations with those teams and a few others,” Thielen said. “And again, the Panthers just felt like the best fit and it all kind of just worked out. It all happened kind of quickly, I didn’t know when it was going to happen, and it all just kind of came at once. But again my family, my wife, my kids, we’re so excited to go there. We’re heading there tomorrow as a family to go sign and check out the city, so we’re excited.”

Adam Thielen playing for Dallas would’ve definitely been interesting. He’d join CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in the receiving core, catching passes from Dak Prescott. The Cowboys made a trade for another veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks on Sunday, likely filling the role that Thielen would have assumed.

Dallas missed on the Thielen sweepstakes, and he explained exactly why with McAfee.

“A lot of people are gonna say I went there for the money and all that. But honestly at the end of the day again, the money was not a big deal,” Thielen admitted. “Of course yeah you want to get paid what you’re worth, but at the end of the day I wanted to go to a good situation for my family, for myself, and ultimately that I felt like a place seriously had a chance at winning a Super Bowl. And again I do really feel strongly about that.”