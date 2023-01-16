Adam Thielen’s Wife Hints His Time With the Minnesota Vikings Might Be Done

There seems to be a strong chance that Adam Thielen’s time in Minnesota is coming to an end. If you like decoding social media posts, one from the Vikings wide receiver’s wife is worth your time.

Adam’s wife, Caitlin, posted an interesting comment on Instagram following Minnesota’s 31-24 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. After nine years with the organization, Adam could be heading elsewhere.

“And just like that the season and our time here in MN might be at an end,” Caitlin wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per OutKick. “Super proud of your attitude this season and always fighting.”

At this time, there’s no indication from the team on potentially moving the 32-year-old wide receiver.

Adam has spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings. This season, he hauled in 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns. Over the course of his career, he’s piled up 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns on 534 catches.

We’ll see what the Vikings decide to do during the offseason. But if Caitlin’s post provides us with any indication, Adam will likely be wearing a different uniform in 2023.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Taunts Vikings After Giants Win

Despite finishing the regular season with a 13-4 record, the Minnesota Vikings failed to make a deep playoff run. They suffered a Wild Card loss to the New York Giants, ending the season.

Giants star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux had no trouble rubbing salt in the open wound near the end of the game. He “hit the Griddy,” on Minnesota’s midfield logo.

Kayvon really griddy’d on the Viking



THIS LEAGUE pic.twitter.com/bh2Ux7GWOV — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) January 16, 2023

Maybe Adam Thielen is just ready to leave after seeing that. It’s a possibility, right?

Minnesota had an incredible season — which included the largest comeback victory in NFL history over the Colts — but it doesn’t mean much now. An early exit from the playoffs won’t sit well with fans in Minneapolis.

Neither will Thibodeaux’s late-game actions from Sunday.