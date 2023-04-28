Adidas announces signing future NFL wideouts Jordan Addison, Josh Downs, Jalin Hyatt

Adidas has announced that it has signed three future NFL wide receivers, Jordan Addison, Josh Downs, and Jalin Hyatt.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jordan, Josh and Jalin to the Adidas family,” said Chris McGuire, Adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing in a statement.

“Each has made a significant impact on their collegiate program and we’re looking forward to partnering with them for their professional career to make meaningful contributions on and off the field.”

Jordan Addison was a first round pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played his college ball at Pitt before transferring to USC. During that time, he was one of the best players in all of college football.

Jalin Hyatt played at Tennessee where he was a dominant force in the Volunteers’ explosive offense. He made a name for himself during Tennessee’s win over Alabama, where he had five touchdown catches.

Then, Josh Downs broke out during the 2021 season for North Carolina grabbing 101 receptions. He kept that up in 2022, being named a Second Team All-American.

These three are joining a group of pro partners with Adidas already in the NFL. Among those who partnered with Adidas are Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Garrett Wilson, Juju Smith-Schuster, Von Miller, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler, and Aaron Rodgers.

Judge made a surprise ruling in an NFL star’s lawsuit with Nike

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. recently got some good and surprising news about his lawsuit against Nike. It’s being allowed to move forward.

Beckham filed the lawsuit last November. In it, he claims that Nike owes him at least $20 million in salary and guaranteed royalties. In particular, he is claiming that Nike intentionally suppressed shoe sales.

Back in February, Nike asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed. However, the judge ultimately ruled in Beckham’s favor.

“Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I’ve had to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises,” Beckham said.

“Today, I’m taking a stand not just for me, but to set a precedent for all athletes who have dedicated their life to the sport they love – especially those who don’t have the means to stand up for themselves. We are held responsible for fulfilling our obligations under our contracts, but we also have to hold powerful companies like Nike accountable for honoring their commitments too.”