Adrian Peterson, Damar Hamlin Speak after Peterson Initially Slammed Hamlin Following Super Bowl

Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson revealed Monday he had a conversation with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after criticizing his attire during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII.

Peterson vocalized on social media that he felt the Takashi Murakami “Travis Jesus” jacket with a crucifix on the back that Hamlin wore to State Farm Stadium was disrespectful.

“You should be thanking God son,” Peterson wrote. “This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!!”

What in the blasphemous Hell is this Damar Hamlin is wearing? pic.twitter.com/11uXZRSIEk — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 13, 2023

Peterson still feels the jacket was disrespectful, though he openly discussed his opinion with Hamlin.

“So I spoke with [Damar], and we were able to discuss our thoughts as men,” Peterson said, via TMZ Sports. “I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention. However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share. I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion.”

Hamlin, 24, not only attended Super Bowl LVII, but had a seat next to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. His public appearance came just over a month removed from suffering a cardiac arrest which hospitalized him for nine days.

Adrian Peterson Delivers Message for Damar Hamlin

Peterson later addressed Hamlin directly, saying he wishes him “nothing but the best.”

“Damar, I have respect and love for you and I wish you nothing but the best, but I just can’t rock with that jacket,” Peterson said. “I feel like there are a lot of people, young and old, looking up to you and with power and influence comes great responsibility. I apologize for offending you.

“After speaking with Damar, I have an understanding that it didn’t come from a place of ill intent!”