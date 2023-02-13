Adrian Peterson Slams Damar Hamlin for Wearing ‘Disrespectful’ Jacket to Super Bowl LVII

Most NFL fans watching Super Bowl LVII were thrilled to see Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in attendance. But not everyone — primarily former running back Adrian Peterson — enjoyed the wardrobe he chose to wear on Sunday.

Hamlin sported a Takashi Murakami “Travis Jesus” jacket with a crucifix, according to TMZ Sports. Peterson vocalized his unhappiness with the defensive back in a social media post.

“You should be thanking God son,” the post said. “This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!! #grateful #goddid”

Below is the image of the jacket Hamlin wore to the Super Bowl:

Former NFL running back Fred Taylor clapped back at Peterson over the social media post.

“You should DM him bro…I’m sure he’s listen to your opinion,” Taylor wrote. “Posting it doesn’t help anyone. He’s young, young ppl don’t always think before they wear things just like people who wear skulls and other things that doesn’t align with Christian beliefs. Try to reach him.”

For the most part, fans didn’t notice Hamlin’s wardrobe choice for the Super Bowl. Most of us were just happy to see him in attendance, just a month after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals.

Damar Hamlin Dances with Eagles RB Miles Sanders Before Kickoff

Before the Eagles and Chiefs kicked off in Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders was able to reconnect with a longtime friend on the field.

Hamlin was on the field for pre-game festivities at State Farm Stadium. When Hamlin and Sanders spotted each other, the two danced and traded handshakes.

Without question, it was one of the cooler moments of this year’s Super Bowl.

Hamlin attended Super Bowl LVII, sitting beside Donna Kelce (mother of Travis and Jason Kelce) and league commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL honored the medical training staff that helped save Hamlin’s life.