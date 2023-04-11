After On-Field Fight, Marlon Humphrey Welcomes Odell Beckham Jr. As Ravens Teammate

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has offered up a welcome to newly-signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — a player he once shared a rivalry with.

During a 2019 game when Beckham Jr. was catching passes for the Cleveland Browns, the two fought. Both threw punches, with Humphrey taking the Pro Bowl wideout to the ground. Both were penalized by officials and received discipline from the NFL.

Shortly after news broke the Ravens had signed the 30-year-old, Humphrey took to Twitter to seemingly bury the hatchet.

“Want to be best friends and win a Super Bowl?? Let’s get it..!” Humphrey wrote.

Training camp should make as a nice battleground for some highly-contested matchups between the two talented players, though this time, hopefully without the extracurriculars.

Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Ravens Sunday. He will make $13.835 million in a signing bonus. In addition, he will have a $1.165 million base salary and be eligible for up to $3 million in incentives. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported this past Monday that Baltimore had offered Beckham Jr. a contract. The offer was made after Beckham Jr. visited with the Ravens among other teams at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix.

Beckham Jr. appeared in eight games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns as a key member of their title run. In addition to that run, in eight seasons, Beckham Jr. has 7,367 yards on 531 receptions and 56 touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler reportedly sat out the entirety of the 2022 season to focus on his rehab after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI.

Odell Beckham Jr., Lamar Jackson Getting to Know Each Other Off the Field

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Ravens with the understanding that Lamar Jackson would be his quarterback. Jackson and the Ravens remain embroiled in a contract dispute after the team slapped the non-exclusive franchise tag on the 2019 NFL MVP. Jackson requested a trade after receiving the non-exclusive franchise tag, which allows other teams to offer Jackson a contract. The Ravens have the option to match the deal, or decline in exchange for two first-round picks.

Beckham Jr. and Jackson have hit the ground running in growing their rapport, seen together at the LIV nightclub in Miami Sunday night. Jackson was ecstatic about the signing, sharing a photo of himself FaceTiming with the receiver. Jackson provided the caption, “TRUZZ.”