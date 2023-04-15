Agent of Dalvin Cook Slams Vikings, Adds To Trade Rumor Rumblings

It seems there’s a good chance that Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will be playing elsewhere this fall. And his agent insulted the team this week, so a trade may be real and not just a rumor.

Zac Hiller, Cook’s agent, appeared on the Caps Off Podcast earlier this week. He believes the Vikings offense is standing in the way of his client’s best future.

“People are starting to realize that Dalvin…has Hall of Fame numbers, but he’s been in Minnesota and they’ve been mediocre,” Hiller said of Dalvin Cook. “He actually has incredible statistics but also he’s been playing with one shoulder.”

Zach Hiller, who is Dalvin Cook’s agent, talks about the rumors that have been swirling around about his clients future with the team. Doesn’t sound like he will be with the #Vikings next season to me. What do you think?



Dalvin Cook’s Rushing Totals Compare Favorably to Hall of Famers

Dalvin Cook’s career rushing stats are comparable to some NFL Hall of Fame runners. The Vikings selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft, with Cook coming to the team as the all-time leading rusher from Florida State.

Now, consider that in his six pro seasons, he’s averaging 82.1 yards per game. That ranks 12th among running backs who have played since 1970, when the NFL and AFL officially merged. For context, the great Barry Sanders leads with 99.8 yards. Seven of the tailbacks ahead of Cook are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dalvin Cook has earned a spot in the Pro Bowl for the last four seasons. And according to his agent, he’s been playing with only one healthy shoulder since December, 2019. But Hiller says both of Cook’s shoulders are healthy again.

“He’s been purposely turning certain ways and thinking about the fact he’s about to get hit and trying not to land on it,” Hiller said. “So now this is going to be the first time in a while that he has both his shoulder [and] that’s what we’re looking forward to the most.”

Dalvin Cook, seen here against the Packers, rushed for 1,173 rushing yards and eight TDs last season. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

However, as part of a roster reevaluation, Dalvin Cook may end up in a trade. Or, the Vikings may release him outright. ESPN reported Saturday that all options are on the table and that the Vikings have talked to at least one team about a trade. Other reports suggest the interested team is Miami.

Cook has three years remaining on a $63 million contract extension he agreed to in 2020. If the Vikings trade him, the team could save $7.9 to $11 million against the cap, depending on whether the transaction is made before or after June 1.

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said of Dalvin Cook: “Conversations are always ongoing with him. We’re trying to be solutions-oriented and always try to put the roster together within our constraints.”