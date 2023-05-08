AI redesigned mascots for all 32 NFL teams, and the results were terrifying

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally in the books, which means, at last, we’ve entered the true offseason. Once post-draft talk simmers down, there’s nothing but a long summer of baseball games and barbeques until football starts back up

In the meantime, one Twitter user named Garry Gates utilized AI technology for some random NFL fun the other day when he asked it to recreate a new version of all 32 NFL mascots. While the computers may not have provided many serious candidates to replace the current mascots, some of the AI-generated fellas were pretty fun to look and laugh at.

You can click the thread below to open it in another window so you can look through each and every division’s new AI-made mascots. But the original tweet is right here.

Strange creations for new NFL mascots

The AFC East features a dolphin posing like a nascar driver, the incredible hulk stuffed inside a Jets jersey, an angry bird in a Patriots jersey, and last but not least, a cross-eyed buffalo costume designed in a way where the person wearing it would have to walk around on all fours, which just wouldn’t be pleasant.

The AFC North wasn’t any better, and featured a fat bengal tiger, a chickpea with orange hair for the Browns and a big yellow steel beam for Pittsburgh. Next, the AFC South included a timid jaguar, a creepy robot for Tennessee, a huge-horned creature for Houston and a colt with a mane longer than Rapunzel’s hair.

The NFC North generated straight forward results for the most part, represented by a big teddy bear, a blue lion and a viking. However, Green Bay’s mascot looked like an alley-way bum with a mop of blonde hair and fangs for teeth. A pretty strange sight, to be quite honest. The NFC’s West division included a cardinal that was plucked off skid row, along with a bug-eyed sea hawk and ram who looked to be on mind-altering substances.

The funniest ones of all may have came in the NFC South. The AI represented the Panthers and Falcons in a practical manner. Same for the Saints, though, their meditative being is still pretty comical. Lastly, there’s the Buccaneers, who were given a red-colored and two-eyed Mike Wazowski lookalike that came with devil horns and full pirate attire. He’ll terrify elementary school children.

Well, those were a hoot and check them all out if you haven’t yet, especially the one from your favorite team.