Ailing Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Announces Baby on the Way on Super Bowl Sunday

Perhaps the Super Bowl isn’t the biggest deal right now for Mecole Hardman. The injured Chiefs receiver is becoming a dad today! The NFL player is on the injury reserve and wasn’t going to play in this game anyway. Now, he has something else to do besides watch his team.

Super Bowl baby incoming. The only thing that Mecole Hardman needs now is a ring and I’d say that would be the best Sunday anyone can have. Of course, he’ll have to hope that his teammates are up to the challenge.

The former Georgia Bulldog is just 24 years old but could end today as a father and Super Bowl champion, even if he isn’t playing. That’s quite the weekend if you ask me.

Amazing: #Chiefs Mecole Hardman’s girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, has had her water break this morning, same day as the Super Bowl 🙏❤



Hardman is on IR and wasn't going to play.



We have a Super Bowl baby! pic.twitter.com/nWQbyHIh95 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2023

Mecole Hardman and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon are ready to welcome their new baby to the world. But could this have worked out any better for the NFL star? If you’re going to have a Super Bowl baby when your team is in the game, then it helps if you weren’t going to play, to begin with.

It looks like it was quite a surprise.

OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

While the Kansas City Chiefs wish they could put Hardman out on the field, he’s got some other things to tend to. I bet he’s glad that he didn’t have to pick between the game and his family.

Mecole Hardman Will Be Pacing All Day

Imagine the pressures of the biggest game ever. Then imagine the nerves of becoming a parent for the first time. Combine those into one and that’s likely close to what Mecole Hardman is going through right now.

Before Hardman was hurt, he was giving the Kansas City Chiefs some solid production. A throw or two here and there to pick up those extra yards. When you have the offensive weapons that the Chiefs have, it helps to have guys like Hardman to get those catches.

He’s not going to be available, now for more than just his injury reason, but that’s alright. Kansas City still has Patrick Mahomes and that gives them a chance no matter what team they are going up against.

Congratulations to Mecole Hardman and Chariah Gordon as they go through this big day. It’s going to be one to remember.