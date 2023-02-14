AJ Brown Destroys JuJu Smith-Schuster After Chiefs WR Trolled Eagles DB James Bradberry

AJ Brown is one hell of a loyal teammate. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver jumped to James Bradberry’s defense quickly on Twitter after Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster threw massive shade at the defensive back on Valentine’s Day.

Tuesday, Smith-Schuster shared a “Valentine’s card,” on Twitter, mocking Bradberry. The photo showed an image of Bradberry with the caption, “I’ll hold you when it matters most,” a reference to the late defensive holding penalty in Super Bowl LVII.

Brown wasn’t having any of it.

First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Brown said to start. “This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. (Bradberry) admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

I’ll say it again, AJ Brown is one hell of a teammate.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Trolls James Bradberry on Valentine’s Day

JuJu Smith-Schuster wanted to rub salt in the wound on Valentine’s Day. He took to social media on Tuesday to troll James Bradberry, who probably felt bad enough for getting called for a penalty at such a pivotal stage in the game.

Many Chiefs fans thought the Valentine’s card was funny. Obviously, AJ Brown wasn’t one of those.

As Brown mentioned in his tweet, Bradberry admitted to holding Smith-Schuster at the end of the game. He said he hoped the officials would “let it slide” at that stage in the game.

Obviously, they didn’t. Kansas City was able to milk the clock and set up a 27-yard field goal try for Harrison Butker, who connected with eight seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 advantage.

Many fans didn’t like the call, but it appeared to be the correct one — even late in the game.