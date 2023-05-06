AJ Brown explains why he ‘doesn’t care’ about Cowboys and Eagles rivalry

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys share one of the strongest rivalries in the NFL, however, that doesn’t mean much to AJ Brown.

In a since deleted series of tweets, the Eagles star receiver explained why he “doesn’t care” about the historic NFC East rivalry.

“I don’t get caught up in the rivalry because that leaves room for emotion,” Brown wrote, via Sports Illustrated. “I play at the highest level and the only thing on my mind is dominating. Not talking, but dominating. So I will do my job and go home get ready to do it again . I don’t care about the rivalry but I do care about wins and losses. I went to olemiss and was born and raised in Starkville. We focus on the task , not rivalries, not emotions but simply dominating.”

Brown’s comments came in the aftermath of comparisons between he and Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb. The 25-year-old took exception with the comparisons, and fired off his thoughts on Twitter.

“Respectfully stop comparing me to CeeDee,” Brown wrote. “He plays slot and I play outside and inside. Compare him to Cooper Kupp or guys like that. It’s not the same.”

Brown deleted the tweet soon after. That didn’t stop Lamb from offering a rebuttal.

“I can play both,” Lamb responded on Instagram. “But facts. Y’all can keep the comparisons.”

Brown wrapped up his first season with the Eagles with a career-high 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 scores. In other words, well worth the 2022 first-round pick Philadelphia parted with to acquire Brown from the Tennessee Titans.

AJ Brown excited about future with Jalen Hurts

Brown meshed well with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had a career-year in 2022. He ended the year with 3,701 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on 66.5% passing. The third-year quarterback added 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Coming off a Super Bowl LVII appearance, Brown said that the time was now for Hurts to get the bag. He joked that if Eagles general manager Howie Roseman didn’t sign the budding quarterback to a long-term extension, you might as well ship the two-time Pro Bowl wideout out of Philadelphia.

“I’m definitely going to do everything in my power to play as long with Jalen as I can, him and DeVonta [Smith],” Brown said, via CBS Sports. “Me and DeVonta, man, we’re a great tandem. I’m definitely going to try to keep that going as long as I can. [Smith is] up and rising on another level. [And], shoot, at some point he’s gonna be up ([or his own contract].

“So definitely you wanna try to keep the team together, man. [But] they gotta give Jalen the house, the building, the state, everything… They gotta pay him… Because, listen, I love Philly. But if you do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he finna go. Listen, you talk about pressure? Howie, get it done.”

Roseman listened, inking Hurts to a five-year, $255 million extension last month. The deal includes $179.304 million in guaranteed money and a no-trade clause.