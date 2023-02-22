AJ Brown Reveals He Told the Eagles All of the Titans Play Call Signals When They Played

The Tennessee Titans offered little resistance in their 35-10 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The Eagles apparently knew exactly what Tennessee was calling, according to star receiver AJ Brown.

Brown, who spent the first three seasons of his career in Tennessee before coming to Philadelphia in an offseason trade, said he gave his new team “every detail” about the Titans call signals prior to the game.

AJ Brown told the #Eagles "every little detail" about the #Titans call signals prior to their game this season. (@Raw__Room)



"They don't change nothing!"



Brown spent 3 years with the Titans prior to being traded to Philly.



The Eagles beat the Titans 35-10 on Week 13. pic.twitter.com/Tpmu4tqKRM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 21, 2023

“I gave every little detail. The signals, everything. They don’t change none of that stuff,” Brown recently said on the ‘Raw Room’ podcast.

Brown recorded a huge day against his former team, hauling in eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Brown, 25, finished his first season with the Eagles with a career-high 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 scores. In other words, well worth the 2022 first-round pick Philadelphia parted with to acquire Brown.

AJ Brown Gives Eagles an Ultimatum

Coming off a Super Bowl LVII appearance, Brown believes the time is now for Jalen Hurts to get the bag. He joked that if Eagles general manager Howie Roseman doesn’t sign the budding quarterback to a long-term extension, you might as well ship the two-time Pro Bowl wideout out of Philadelphia.

“I’m definitely going to do everything in my power to play as long with Jalen as I can, him and DeVonta [Smith],” Brown said, via CBS Sports. “Me and DeVonta, man, we’re a great tandem. I’m definitely going to try to keep that going as long as I can. [Smith is] up and rising on another level. [And], shoot, at some point he’s gonna be up (for his own contract).

“So definitely you wanna try to keep the team together, man. [But] they gotta give Jalen the house, the building, the state, everything… They gotta pay him… Because, listen, I love Philly. But if you do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he finna go. Listen, you talk about pressure? Howie, get it done.”