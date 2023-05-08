AJ Hawk spotted Aaron Rodgers glowing at the Kentucky Derby, and believes it has to do with his trade to the New York Jets.

In past seasons, being traded to the embattled franchise would’ve caused players to get sick. Heck, it happened to Rodgers’ predecessor with the Green Bay Packers, Brett Favre. However, these aren’t the same old Jets, and Rodgers ain’t Favre.

According to Hawk via Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the trade is working wonders for Rodgers. He’s happier, and ready to roll in New York, embracing it wholeheartedly.

“He did seem very happy,” Hawk said, speaking of crossing paths with Rodgers over the weekend in Kentucky. “…I can’t say (he’s the happiest he’s been in his life), but he seems very happy, seems very content.

“He had a great time, very cool, calm and collected. Yeah, I think he had a good time.”

Alas, it’s tough to argue with Hawk’s assessment. It lines up with how Rodgers has looked every time the spotlight has been on him since the trade was made official.

After an enthusiastic introductory press conference, Rodgers has been everywhere. He popped up at a New York Rangers playoff game, and followed that up by attending Game 1 and Game 2 of the New York Knicks playoff series against the Miami Heat.

Every time he’s been shown on the Jumbotron, Rodgers has received a hero’s ovation. The man is a star, and New York knows it. That much love has to feel grand.

Still, New York is great for winners, but losing will turn you into a villain in just as little time. If Aaron Rodgers wants to stay glowing, winning is the best medicine.

Aaron Rodgers says his time with the New York Jets has been a dream so far

Continuing, Aaron Rodgers is living the dream being the quarterback for the New York Jets, even if he hasn’t taken an official snap under center yet.

Making his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” last week, the four-time NFL MVP opened up on his one-week tenure with the Jets, saying he feels “energized.”

“Everything’s new and exciting and fun. I’m just pinching myself a lot of days. I can’t believe it’s real sometimes,” Rodgers said. “It’s been a dream, for sure, just to be here. Definitely feel energized to be in the building.”

Rodgers, 39, has wasted no time getting to work with his new team. He was on the practice field Monday throwing passes to Jets receivers such as second-year wideout Garrett Wilson. Wilson, the Jets’ 2022 first-round pick, hauled in 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns this past season. He took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He’ll serve as the main target in 2023 for Rodgers, who heaped praise on the young wideout. Rodgers went as far to say that Wilson reminds him of Davante Adams.

“Obviously Garrett, he’s a talented guy. I threw him a pass today and just kind of turned and was like, ‘Wow.’ His ability to kind of get in and out of his breaks,” Rodgers said. “There’s another 17 I played with for a long time who does it better than anybody, but the explosiveness in and out of the breaks to 17 here is pretty similar.”