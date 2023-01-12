Al Michaels Advocates for Coaches Mike Tomlin, Sean McVay To Join Broadcast Booth

Over the course of his long broadcasting career, Al Michaels has worked with some fantastic analysts. Doing the job as long as he has, he also has a keen sense of which coaches and athletes would make great broadcasters. Add Sean McVay and Mike Tomlin to the list.

In an interview with The Athletic, Michaels was asked about McVay’s potential in the broadcast booth. He couldn’t stop raving about the Los Angeles Rams head coach.

“I think he’ll be terrific. He is 36 years old, and I’m always amazed at how smart he is,” Michaels said. “Not just football smart, but world smart.

“He will be excellent in the booth if he wants to do it. I think he’s the kind of guy that would relish being at the games. It’s one thing to sit in a studio and a green room. You watch all of the games. You come out at halftime or the end of the game and you say a few words with an ensemble. I think what Sean would enjoy is being in the fray, and that is at the games, going to practices, meeting with the players and the coaches.”

Michaels also believes Tomlin would fit right in, whenever his time comes to an end with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Mike Tomlin is just great. (He) has a way of describing the mundane in a very original and unique manner. … He has great perspective as well,” he said.

Can we expect to see both McVay and Tomlin in the broadcast booth someday? Maybe. But right now, both still seem to be pretty focused on coaching.

Al Michaels Joining NBC for AFC Wild Card Game

On Saturday night, Al Michaels will return to his old network stomping grounds. The play-by-play man will join NBC for coverage of the AFC Wild Card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ari Meirov reported the news on Thursday of Michaels’ return to NBC for Saturday’s game. Former NFL head coach and Super Bowl champion Tony Dungy joins him on the call.

Michaels left NBC to call Thursday Night Football games for Amazon Prime Video. He worked with Kirk Herbstreit throughout the regular season.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC between the Chargers and Jaguars.