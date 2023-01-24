Al Michaels Describes Calling Amazon Thursday Night Football Duds as Selling a ’20-Year-Old Mazda’

Al Michaels called a lot of duds on Thursday Night Football this season.

But the veteran broadcaster alluded to the games to selling an old car but defending his performances on the air this year. The one that immediately came to mind was the horrid Denver Broncos-Indianapolis Colts game Week 4.

Michaels called the dud offensive performance exactly how fans would, if they were in the same position.

“I think I’m to the point in my life and career, having watched sports since I was 6 years old, I feel what the crowd feels,” Michaels said, via The Athletic. “The Denver-Indianapolis game (in) Week 4 was a dreadful game. No other way to describe it.

“No touchdowns. In fact, at one point during the game, I said to (analyst) Kirk (Herbstreit), ‘Is it possible this game could be so bad that it’s actually good?’ He’d never heard that from a partner and went, ‘No!’”

Amazon had good viewership, but it was not at the level of CBS.

Michael then described the dud of a game on Thursday Night Football during the overtime period.

“We’re going to overtime and there’s a shot of maybe a thousand people walking out of the stadium,” Michaels said. “Then an overhead shot of people going to the parking lot. Kirk said, ‘I can’t believe it’s overtime and they are leaving.’ I said they’d seen enough. Sometimes you just have to beat the traffic.

“So, look, was that snarky? I guess, in a way. But you can’t tell me that didn’t reflect the feelings of a lot of people, probably the majority of people watching that game.”

Michaels was not crazy. The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson were a regular dud throughout the year!

However, Michaels defended himself against the criticism of a dip in quality broadcasting.

“A lot of people said, ‘Al’s bored, Al’s pissed off that he’s doing this,’” Michaels said. “Not the case. Monday nights, Sunday night(s), I did things like this. Maybe not to that degree, but I try to echo the feelings of what the fan feels because I’m a fan.”

While it was no secret a vast majority of the Thursday night duds were evident, Michaels said he did not get in trouble. Naturally, fans assumed Amazon management would tell Michaels to lighten up.

In fact, Michaels made a hilarious car reference when he described calling Thursday night games.

“From the Amazon people, nothing but support,” Michaels said. “I think they understood what this was. We’re making the most of it. I mean, you just can’t oversell something. Do you want me to sell you a 20-year-old Mazda? That’s what you’re asking me to do. I can’t sell you a used car. …

“I’ve kind of gone down that road a little bit in games that have been bad in the past. But this game was horrifically bad. What were you supposed to do at that point? And away I went.”