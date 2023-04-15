All-Pro Safety Budda Baker Requests Trade From Arizona Cardinals

Five-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Baker, 27, informed the Cardinals in February he wanted to be traded or receive a new deal to become the league’s highest-paid at his position. He previously became the NFL’s highest-paid safety after signing a four-year, $59 million extension in 2020. The Cardinals owe Baker $13.1 million this upcoming season and $14.2 million in 2024.

Arizona selected Baker in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Washington. He quickly asserted himself as one of the league’s best safeties, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors his rookie season. He earned his second first-team All-Pro selection in 2020 and has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons. In 2022, Baker suited up in 15 games, logging 111 tackles with two interceptions and seven pass defenses.

Budda Baker Critical of Cardinals’ 2022 Offseason

While Baker hasn’t publicly requested a trade, he recently attributed Arizona’s 4-13 season to a lack of training and focus during this past summer.

“I definitely felt like we were on the right path,” Baker said in February, via NFL.com. “You know in training camp it was definitely startling to not see a lot of the starters practicing and stuff like that. Cause I knew, you know especially with the preseason games none of us played in the preseason, it’s kinda just going through training camp, which was not a lot of people, and then we get to Week 1, it showed who was prepared. I don’t think we were as prepared in the beginning of when it all started than what we could’ve been.”

The Cardinals, who went 11-6 and made the playoffs in 2021, began the 2022 season with a 44-21 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. Baker called the performance a “s—show.”

“It started with the beginning of the season in training camp when we had a lot of injuries,” Baker said. “Quarterback [Kyler Murray] was sick. We didn’t really have a lot of players practicing and doing a lot during training camp, which then, of course, led to that kind of a s—show Week 1 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Baker posted a brief message to the Cardinals faithful on his Twitter Friday.

“Love you cardinal fans!!!” Baker tweeted.