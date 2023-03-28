Alleged Bank Robbing Kansas City Superfan Chiefsaholic Reportedly Cut Off Ankle Monitor and Is On the Run

With the rise of the Kansas City Chiefs came the rise of prominent and mysterious fan Chiefsaholic, an extravagant KC supporter who wears a wolf costume to every game. This odd cheerleader always seemed to have great seats at the games and often gloated about his large sports wagers on his Twitter account.

So, who is this wealthy wolfman Chiefs fan? Sorry to disappoint, but it appears he’s actually a criminal named Xavier Babudar. That’s right, the Chiefs’ most distinguishable fan is a bank-robber who dresses like a wolf. Babudar was caught back in December in Oklahoma robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union bank at gun-point, but was caught by police from nearby Bixby, OK and then taken to jail in Tulsa.

Babudar was lucky, though, because fellow Chiefs fan and bail bondsman Michael Lloyd helped get him out of jail and paid the $80,000 bail for him. According to the New York Times, Lloyd knew it was weird for him to pay this random bank robber’s bail. But he said he just wanted to help out a fellow Kansas City fan.

“I did want to help him because he is K.C. wolfman,” Lloyd told NYT. “I have followed him for years. And yeah I wanted to help him. What is crazy is I still want to help him.”

Wolfman hits the road

If Lloyd still wants to help the wolfman, he’ll have to get his pocketbook back out. After Babudar was initially bailed out by Lloyd, he was placed under house arrest in Tulsa. Obviously, being the huge KC fan that he is, Babudar doesn’t live in Tulsa. So he’d been put in a local Tulsa hotel. However, as of Monday, Babudar reportedly left the hotel, cut off his electronic ankle bracelet and left it in the woods between an Academy Sports and a nearby school. He’s on the run!

Now, his new bond once captured is currently set at $1 million (Michael Lloyd just gulped). However, the violent bank-robbing wolf-masked Chiefs superfan is out and about.

Some folks predict he could be heading back to Kansas to collect some sports gambling winnings. Ever the loyalist, Chiefsaholic showed off large betting slips earlier in the NFL season on his social media that had the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes to win MVP. Of course, both wagers won. Except Babudar was captured by police and placed under house arrest in Tulsa before all of that unfolded and he would’ve been able to collect on the tickets. Tough luck.

So, assuming he placed bets on the Kansas side of Kansas City, where sports gambling is legal, there could be a hefty bit of cash waiting for the wolfman upon his homecoming. But he’s also a fugitive of the law and needs to keep a low profile. That’s something an enigmatic costume-wearing NFL fan and part-time criminal may have trouble with.

Quite the saga unfolding here with this wild Chiefs fan. A wolf on the run.