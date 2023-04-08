Allen Lazard Is Sick Of Aaron Rodgers Questions And Lets Everyone Know It

There might not might anyone more confident than Allen Lazard that the New York Jets will acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers at some point this offseason.

He’s so confident, that he was in his own section of the club with two women holding signs featuring his brand ‘At The Top’ and another, more prominent one that says: “Stop asking me about Aaron [Rodgers].”

Lazard is tired of hearing your questions about his former — and potentially future — quarterback. In the meam time, he looked a bit preoccupied in the video. See below:

Allen Lazard is sick of your Aaron Rodgers questions pic.twitter.com/x1bzdfJezj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 3, 2023

Lazard and Rodgers played in Green Bay together for the last five seasons. In that time, they connected for over 2,000 yards together and 20 touchdowns.

He entered last season as Rodgers’ No. 1 wideout following the departure of Davante Adams. Lazard started in all 15 games that he played. Alongside Rodgers, he put up totals of 788 receiving yards on 60 catches and 100 targets — all of which lead the Packers in 2022.

He has since signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets as he awaits the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s arrival.

Lazard Discusses Innevitable Aaron Rodgers Trade

Allen Lazard is confident that Aaron Rodgers will be the New York Jets‘ quarterback next season, especially after he told Pat McAfee that his intentions have always been to play for New York next season. He’s just waiting on the Packers and Jets to agree to deals. There’s no rush, though, according to Lazard.

“There’s no worry on my end. Especially knowing that Aaron has his full-on commitment to be a New York Jet this year,” Lazard told TMZ last month. “It’s really just kind of on the guys upstairs to handle the business side of things and figure out what’s payable or compromisable. But the beauty is that we won’t play a game until September.

“We haven’t even started OTA’s yet, so there’s no rush in getting this process done or anything. I know that once it goes through, and we are able to get in the classroom and on the field together, we’re going to start cooking up something special.”

In addition to Lazard, the Jets signed Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal and is still in the mix to acquire the services of Odell Beckham. Rodgers gave New York a list of players he wants in New York next season. Lazard and Beckham made the list, but he also wants to reuinte with longtime wideout and personal friend Randall Cobb.

Regardless if the Jets completely meet this list remains unseen, but likely won’t be a deal-breaker for Rodgers. He sounded too concrete in the interview with Pat McAfee. Rodgers wants to be a New York Jet next season and the Packers are ready to move on.