Allen Robinson Sends Message To Steelers Nation After Signing With Pittsburgh

Allen Robinson has addressed the Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase after the wide receiver joined the team via trade from the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week.

“Yo, what’s up Steeler Nation? It’s Allen Robinson, man it feels good to be back in PA,” he said. “Couldn’t be more excited to join this squad. Let’s get it!”

Robinson returns to Pennsylvania after starring at Penn State for three seasons from 2011-2013. In his final two seasons, he hauled in 2,450 yards and 17 total touchdowns, production that has translated to the NFL, logging three seperate 1,000-yard receiving seasons heading into his 10th seasons as a pro.

Overall, Robinson has 528 career regular-season catches for 6,748 yards and 43 touchdowns. His best year, statistically, was in 2015 with the Jaguars. He had 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns where he earned the first and only Pro Bowl bid of his career.

Robinson has already announced the new number he’ll be wearing for the Steelers as well — No. 11. Robinson previously wore the No. 15 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He wore No. 12 with the Chicago Bears and the No. 1 with the Rams.

More on Robinson’s Trade to the Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams granted Robinson permission to seek a trade in March. After the deal to Pittsburgh was done, according to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers will have to pay just $5 million of the wideout’s contract for 2023. The Steelers brought him in for a physical on Monday as part of the final steps of the trade and is now completed.

Following the Rams’ Super Bowl win in 2022, they signed Robinson to a three-year deal for $46.5 million. The contract made him one of the top 40 highest-paid wideouts in the league. However, in his first season in L.A., he played in 10 games, catching 33 passes for just 339 yards and three touchdowns. Robinson went on injured reserve in November due to a foot injury.

If the former second-round NFL Draft choice can stay healthy, Robinson will have success in Pittsburgh. With Diontae Johnson and George Pickens in the same receiving corps, it’s only a matter of trusting which ever Steelers QB is in the game with delivering them the ball.

It’s the best Steelers wide receiving rooms, top-to-bottom, in recent memory. Either Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett will have to step up and prove just how dangerous this group can really be.