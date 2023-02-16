Alvin Kamara Indicted by Las Vegas Grand Jury for Nightclub Incident

A Las Vegas grand jury has indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara for his alleged role outside a nightclub in February 2022. Three others were also indicted for the incident, according to 8NewsNow.com.

The grand jury indicted Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others on Wednesday. The alleged incident occurred on Feb. 5, 2022, during the NFL‘s Pro Bowl week.

Per the report, the four men face charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The victim told police that the incident unfolded while waiting for elevators at Drai’s Nightclub. When an elevator door opened, Kamara allegedly put his hand on the victim’s chest to prevent him from entering.

When the victim pushed Kamara’s hand away, the running back shoved him. Another individual — alleged to be Lammons — then punched the victim.

“Immediately after the vicious beating, Kamara bragged about it with a member of his group, stating, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,” the lawsuit reads.

“[Kamara] chased [the victim] down the hall and proceeded to strike him multiple times until he was knocked to the ground,” the lawsuit said. “At no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch, or push Kamara or any of his associates.”

A court date has been set for March 2.

NFL Spokesperson Issues Statement on Alvin Kamara Incident

Though the alleged incident involving Alvin Kamara and Chris Lammons occurred in February 2022, both individuals played during the 2022 regular season.

On Thursday, an NFL spokesperson released a brief statement on behalf of the league regarding the matter.

“We continue to monitor all legal developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” the statement said.

Kamara played in 15 games for the Saints in 2022. He rushed for 897 yards, added 490 receiving yards and accounted for four total touchdowns.

Lammons totaled seven tackles and forced a fumble for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was waived and picked up by the Bengals.