Jeff Bezos will not be the next owner of the Washington Commanders.

The founder and former president and CEO of Amazon will not bid on the Commanders, per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Bezos, who has a reported net worth of $121.24 billion, making him the third-richest person in the world, previously hired sports banking firm Allen & Company to explore a bid for the Commanders.

With Bezos backing out, the group headed by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris is now the frontrunner to gain control of the team. Harris, whose group includes NBA legend Magic Johnson, is known as the only legitimate bidder for the NFL franchise. His offer is reportedly between $5.5-6 billion.

Robert Griffin III, Washington’s 2012 first-round selection out of Baylor, recently hinted on “The Rich Eisen Show” he could join Harris’ ownership group.

“I’ve been having some really great conversations with this [potential ownership] group, led by Josh Harris,” Griffin said. “And having an opportunity to come in on that ownership group, I’m like head-over-heels excited about that process. To be a player for that team, to not have my career go the way I wanted it to, or the fans wanted it to in that city, would be a full-circle type of moment, to come back and try to help that team and that organization build the winner that the fans deserve.

“That’s something I’m really excited about. It’s not something I can announce at this point. The conversations are happening and I’m really excited about the potential there. At the end of the day, they will throw a parade when Dan Snyder sells the team.”

Dan Snyder Puts Commanders Up for Sale

Snyder, who purchased the franchise for $800 million in 1999, announced his intentions to sell this past November. His decision came amid multiple investigations into the team’s toxic workplace culture. A report from ESPN insists that Snyder “permitted and participated” in a toxic work culture.

The report also indicates that Snyder obstructed a “14 month congressional inquiry,” by intimidating witnesses and avoiding subpoenas. He also claimed more than 100 times that he could not recall answers to simple questions. All of this came out in a report from the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Additionally, the committee concluded that the NFL was complicit in Snyder’s actions. It stated the league did quite a bit in an effort to sweep things under the rug.

“We saw efforts that we have never seen before, at least I haven’t,” said committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney. “The NFL knew about it and they took no responsibility.”

Snyder and his wife, Tanya, have reportedly cleared out of the facility, leading many to believe a sale is imminent. According to Pro Football Talk, a minimum of 24 owners must approve of the sale in order for it to be finalized. Considering Snyder’s unpopularity among NFL owners, it may not be that difficult to get 75% of the vote.