Andy Reid Celebrated Super Bowl Win in Perfect Andy Reid Fashion

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrated his team’s Super Bowl LVII victory in the most Andy Reid way possible.

The now two-time Super Bowl champion and cheeseburger connoisseur switched things up a bit, having a pie for himself at Pizza 51, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Andy Reid was asked today about how he celebrated the Super Bowl win once he returned to Kansas City: “Yeah, I went to Pizza 51. I got a mushroom and sausage pizza, how about that? And a salad just to make my chubbiness feel good.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

“Yeah, I went to Pizza 51,” Reid said Tuesday. “I got a mushroom and sausage pizza, how about that? And a salad just to make my chubbiness feel good.”

Never change, Andy. Never change.

Reid, 64, has placed himself among the great coaches in NFL history after the 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid has won a staggering 72.2% of his games during his tenure in Kansas City (2013-present). Over that time, the Chiefs have made it to five AFC Championship Games and three Super Bowls.

Combining his time in Philadelphia (1999-2012), Reid has 22 playoff wins — second in league history only behind Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots (31). His 247 regular season wins rank fifth all-time.

Andy Reid Gives Credit to Patrick Mahomes

Reid, of course, has found the perfect quarterback partner in Patrick Mahomes. Just 27, Mahomes has two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVP’s and two regular season MVP’s under his belt. He joins Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history to win multiple regular season MVP’s and Super Bowls.

In the win over Philadelphia, Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He added six carries for 44 yards playing through a high ankle sprain.

“He wants to be the greatest player ever,” Reid said after the game Sunday,” via ESPN. “And he does it humbly. He does the work. And then when it’s time for the players around him to raise their game, he helps them do that.”

Sunday’s performance was perhaps the most impressive of Mahomes’ career considering the injury. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense also went up against one of the league’s most heralded defenses which led the league this season with 70 sacks. The Chiefs ran 53 plays on offense and allowed zero sacks and didn’t turn the ball over.

“We just challenged each other, man, to leave everything out there, and I don’t wanna say we played tight in the first half, but you didn’t see that same joy that we play with,” Mahomes said. “And I wanted guys to just know that everything we worked for is for this moment. You have to enjoy this moment. You can’t let the moment overtake you.

“And I thought the guys did that in the second half and they fought to the very end. That’s all you can ask. These guys leave everything they have on the football field.”