Andy Reid Delivers All-Time Line to Tom Rinaldi After Winning Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was super quippy in the moments after the Super Bowl. Winning the Lombardi Trophy will turn you into a comedian.

Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi did a quick interview with Andy Reid moments after the Chiefs clinched the Super Bowl with a 38-35 victory. Reid, like the good old tackle that he is, raved about the Kansas City offensive line. He gave props to Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, and “all the guys around him.” He also gave a shout out to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. In fact, both sides played well the coach said.

It was all to set up the next line for the happy, happy coach. Rinaldi asked him “what does the moment mean to you Andy?”

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “I could kiss you right now but I’m not going to do that.”

For what it’s worth, a few minutes later, Terry Bradshaw asked Reid if this would be his last game in the NFL. Reid has now won two Super Bowls in four years. So, are you retiring, Bradshaw asked.

“No,” Reid said. “I’m going to enjoy this one. This is unbelievable.” Then Reid turned into an announcer, screaming to the crowd: “But how about those Chiiiieeeeefs!”

Reid didn’t give a big, emphatic no on retirement. Before the game started, Fox’s Jay Glazer reported that he asked Reid if he’d quit if the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Glazer said Reid wouldn’t rule it out.

According to Glazer, the 64-year-old Reid told him: “I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game.”