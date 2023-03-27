WATCH: Andy Reid Forgets Who Jordan Love Is During Interview

More than likely, Jordan Love is going to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers next season. Despite that, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid struggled to remember who Love is during an interview at the NFL league meetings on Monday.

Interestingly, Love has faced Reid and the Chiefs before. That matchup game in November of 2021, when the Packers and Chiefs played in Kansas City. Love saw the most extensive action of his NFL career in the game, as he got his first professional start with Aaron Rodgers sidelined due to COVID-19.

Love completed 19 of his 34 pass attempts in that game, throwing for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Chiefs won the low-scoring affair, 13-7.

Outside of the fact that Love was making his first start, Reid blanking on that game isn’t completely unreasonable given the forgettable nature of the contest. The game also was a year and a half ago, taking place in Week 9 of the 2021 season. Reid and the Chiefs have done quite a bit between now and then…

Andy Reid has no idea who Jordan Love is 😂 pic.twitter.com/W2GucjFvWs — SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) March 27, 2023

“I’m trying to remember a Jordan Love,” Reid responded.

Reid eventually put together who Love was, but it was clear that he had forgotten about their previous matchup.

“Oh yeah,” he continued. “From what I remember, I thought he was good.”

Reid, Love Will Face Off Once Again in 2023

Love has been Green Bay’s backup quarterback since he entered the league. He was selected with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah State. He has been sitting behind Rodgers ever since.

That 2021 start against the Chiefs was Love’s first career NFL start, and it won’t be his last. With Rodgers expected to head elsewhere, likely to New York, Love’s time is now in Green Bay.

While the dates and times have not been finalized for the NFL’s 2023 schedule, we do know which teams will be matching up and where. Reid will definitely know a little more about Love by that point. The Chiefs and Packers are set to face off at Lambeau Field in Green Bay next season.

Even though Reid might have forgotten about Love, he has a few reasons for that. The Chiefs went 14-3 during the regular season last year, and went on to win the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers, meanwhile, missed the playoffs after going 8-9.