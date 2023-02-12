Andy Reid Makes Surprising Announcement About 2023 Season Ahead of Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII has been dubbed the Andy Reid Bowl.

Before he joined forces with Patrick Mahomes to dominate the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs, Reid made his name as the leader of the Philadelphia Eagles. He had immense success there as well, but never won a Super Bowl.

Now, he has a shot for his second Lombardi against his former franchise. However, it’s now taken on a new momentum — according to FOX’s Jay Glazer, it could be Reid’s final game.

“I’ll have a decision I’ll need to make,” Reid told Glazer, per Dov Kleiman.

It’d be truly shocking to see Andy Reid retire. While he’s advanced in his years, he has Mahomes as his quarterback — the duo could surely win more Super Bowls in the coming seasons. Still, perhaps Reid wants to move on, and take at least his one ring into the sunset.

It’s going to be interesting to see what Andy Reid decides. But he has a game to win against his former franchise first.

Andy Reid Has Three Keys to Happy Life

Why is Andy Reid always in such a good mood? Especially as an NFL head coach, where every single play is critiqued and criticized by everyone? He’s got the secret to happiness.

“Rock the Tommy Bahama,” Andy Reid said during Super Bowl LVII media availability. “Eat some cheeseburgers and be happy.”

That sounds like a pretty good philosophy to me. Have you ever seen anyone unhappily wearing a Tommy Bahama shirt? Or eating a cheeseburger? It seems to be a fool-proof approach to life.

It might also be the key to Reid’s success in Kansas City. The head coach has already won one Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Can he lead the team to another on Sunday?

Outsider’s Dustin Schutte contributed to this article.