Andy Reid Gives Most On-Brand Comment on Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Game in Germany

Andy Reid is ready for the Kansas City Chiefs to visit Germany with one of his most on-brand comments in recent memory.

Reid is a big fan of cheeseburgers, that is no secret. He routinely eats them to celebrate and he even got one for Christmas from his Chiefs players.

So what about eating one in Germany? Well, Reid kept the brand of cheeseburgers going, but only slightly different for the international trip.

“Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid, asked today for his thoughts on playing a game next season in Germany: ‘I look forward to getting a bratwurst,’” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter.

Can we interest Reid in some bratwurst on a hamburger bun? Just for old time’s sake?

Nonetheless, Reid pretty much said what everyone was thinking. Bratwurst is quite the meal to have when over in Germany.

If cheeseburgers are very American, then bratwurst is your typical German dish.

Currently, the Kansas City Chiefs are one of eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs. The No. 1 seeded team takes on Jacksonville Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round.

Reid led Kansas City to four straight AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl title, with two appearances, over the last four seasons.

A fifth straight AFC title game would break Reid’s personal record, which he set with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs.

Maybe some bratwurst can be enjoyed early. Or perhaps Reid stays on-brand with a classic cheeseburger following a potential win over the Jaguars.

Andy Reid stays on-brand for upcoming Germany trip

With the Chiefs heading to Germany next season, Kansas City is not the only team to have a game overseas during the 2023 season.

So yes, Reid will have to share bratwurst with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, or at least give them recommendations.

The Patriots will travel to Germany as well, but there are no official matchups named until the 2023 schedule release.

“The Chiefs and Patriots are part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) program, which sees teams secure international marketing rights in countries beyond the US, with both sides having been awarded rights in Germany,” a statement from the NFL read.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will all visit London, with the first two playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will play at Wembley.