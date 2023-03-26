Andy Reid Pressed by Reporter on Chiefs’ Interest in Odell Beckham

Andy Reid had all the answers regarding the Kansas City Chiefs receiving corps amid their rumored interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Chiefs head coach joined NFL Network’s Steve Wyche at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday. With Kansas City losing wide receivers like Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, many are wondering where the replacements will come from.

According to Reid, most of it will come from in-house, as he’s expecting some younger players to step up.

“We are expecting Skyy Moore to step up,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how everything else works. We got the same guys coming back that we had, and we like that group with the exception of JuJu [Smith-Schuster]. Mecole [Hardman] was banged up a little bit so he didn’t have a chance to play as much as he would have wanted.

“We’ll work out the thing without JuJu. Somebody will have to step up and take that spot.”

Moore didn’t exactly flash as a rookie, only catching 22 passes for 250 receiving yards. However, he did score a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Outside of Moore, former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney could get much more burn in 2023. He dealt with injuries, but an electric game against the Eagles has given Kansas City faithful hope. However, another former Giants wide receiver could be in the mix.

When asked about the potential of adding Beckham Jr., Reid’s answer didn’t exactly squad the narrative.

“Odell is a good football player. Yeah, he does a nice job,” added Reid. “So, we’ll see how all that goes.”

Imagine Odell Beckham Jr. with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football? It could be a scary sight for the rest of the NFL.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to various franchises throughout his never-ending free agency. The saga has spanned over an entire season now, as the wide receiver last played for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Still, the NFL believes in Beckham Jr.’s talents, as he’s stayed in the public eye throughout. The former Giants star has said he wants his next team to be his home for the next couple of seasons, so he’s choosing carefully.

Time will tell where OBJ winds up, but one certainly wouldn’t blame him if he went to Kansas City. Catching passes from Patrick Mahomes is a great way to spend a couple seasons.