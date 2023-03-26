Andy Reid Provides Offseason Injury Update on Patrick Mahomes, Ankle Issue

There was legitimate concern over the status of Patrick Mahomes during the NFL postseason after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in the AFC Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All those concerns quickly went away after Mahomes led Kansas City to an AFC Championship title and two weeks later — a Super Bowl LVII title. As for how that ankle should hold up going forward, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update at the Annual League Meeting Saturday.

“He didn’t have to get anything done. He’s doing good, he feels good,” Reid told Steve Wyche of NFL Network. “This time, he jumped right back into workouts and working the ankle, rehabbing the ankle. He’s lifting and running the parts that he could run, and he didn’t miss a beat on that.”

Mahomes, 27, continued his rise to becoming one of the game’s all-time greats this past season. In just five years as a starter in the NFL, Mahomes has two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVP’s, two regular season MVP’s and five consecutive 12-win-plus seasons. In the win over Philadelphia, Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He added six carries for 44 yards playing through the ankle injury.

Reid said after the game that Mahomes is chasing the status occupied by the recently-retired Tom Brady.

“He wants to be the greatest player ever,” Reid said. “And he does it humbly. He does the work. And then when it’s time for the players around him to raise their game, he helps them do that.”

Chiefs Looking to Replenish Receiving Core

The Chiefs’ receiving core is in the process of undergoing an overhaul after recent free agent departures. JuJu Smith-Schuster inked a three-year, $33 million deal with the New England Patriots. Mecole Hardman, meanwhile, signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the New York Jets.

Reid revealed the team hopes to see some growth from 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore. Moore hauled in 22 receptions for 250 yards during his rookie season.

“We are expecting Skyy Moore to step up,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how everything else works. We got the same guys coming back that we had, and we like that group with the exception of JuJu. Mecole was banged up a little bit so he didn’t have a chance to play as much as he would have wanted. We’ll work out the thing without JuJu. Somebody will have to step up and take that spot.”