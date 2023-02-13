Andy Reid Reveals the Hilarious Play Name That Chiefs Ran To Tie Super Bowl LVII

There’s no better mix in this world than sports and food. Apparently, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows this better than anyone, incorporating some delicious American fare into the playbook.

Following the Chiefs’ thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Reid revealed the hilarious name of one of the team’s offensive play-calls: “Corn Dog.”

Early in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes hit Kadarius Toney on a quick pass on a 3rd-and-3 from the Eagles 5-yard line. The receiver scored on the play, tying the game at 27-27 before a Harrison Butker extra point gave Kansas City the lead.

“I’ll give you a name for it,” Reid said of the play. “It’s called Corn Dog. … There’s nothing better than a good corn dog with some mustard and ketchup.”

Reid was then asked if Mahomes calls it “Corn Dog” in the huddle. “Oh no, he says Corn Dog,” the head coach responded.

The @Chiefs tied the #SuperBowl on a play called Corn Dog… Andy Reid is hilarious. #ChiefsKingdom @peter_king



🎥: NFL pic.twitter.com/ovq4N3BsHu — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 13, 2023

All this time, we thought Reid was just in love with a good cheeseburger. Seems like he’s a big fan of corn dogs, too. Especially when they play a role in winning another Super Bowl ring.

Andy Reid Delivers Hilarious Line After Super Bowl Win

Chiefs fan or not, most who follow the NFL love Andy Reid. The head coach has a great personality and typically isn’t afraid to say what he thinks. It’s an endearing quality in the league.

So, leave it to the two-time Super Bowl winner to deliver one of the funniest lines of the postgame. When talking with FOX reporter Tom Rinaldi, he was asked what the moment means to him. Reid’s response was epic.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “I could kiss you right now but I’m not going to do that.”

Rinaldi, and everyone watching, got a big laugh out of it. After the interview, Reid continued to celebrate the incredible accomplishment with his team.