Andy Reid’s Three Keys to Life Are Further Proof That He’s An American Treasure

Andy Reid is an American treasure. There really isn’t much debate about that. Still, Reid gave everyone further proof of how amazing he is while explaining the three keys to life.

It was during Super Bowl media day that Reid was asked about these keys to life.

“Rock the Tommy Bahama,” Andy Reid said while wearing what appeared to be a Tommy Bahama shirt. “Eat some cheeseburgers and be happy.”

Ladies and gentlemen, Andy Reid's three keys to live by 🔑: pic.twitter.com/JNxO5t9GuF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

Really, what else do you need in life? Reid has the clothing brand he’s comfortable in and the food he likes to eat. They make him happy, the third of his keys to life.

Reid will be going up against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the Super Bowl. He brought the Eagles to one Super Bowl, where they lost to the New England Patriots. Since then, both Reid and the Eagles have individually won Super Bowls.

Andy Reid Gave an On-Brand Answer About Playing in Germany

Next season, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to play the New England Patriots in Germany. When asked about this, Andy Reid managed to give an incredibly on-brand answer about the game.

“I look forward to getting a bratwurst,” Reid said.

That’s the way to do it. When traveling abroad it’s always important to eat and drink the indigenous cuisine. That’s exactly what Andy Reid, a big eater, is going to do while he’s in Germany.

Now, if only Andy Reid and Bill Belichick can coach the game in Lederhosen. That would be something worth seeing.