Anonymous Cardinals Teammate Slams Kyler Murray

Even though the Arizona Cardinals got rid of their head coach, it appears there is still animosity. An anonymous NFL player isn’t on board with Kyler Murray. We knew that there was a disconnect between Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury. But this is different.

Now, I don’t know how you Outsiders feel about anonymous interviews like this, but I take them with a grain of salt. Who knows who this player is, how much they interact with Kyler Murray, how popular this opinion is in the locker room, etc.

It does show that there might be some lingering differences from Kingsbury’s time as head coach. Perhaps some players picked the quarterback and some the coach, it happens from time to time.

While talking to Bally Sports, the “Cardinals veteran” said that the big extension is to blame for Murray’s behavior.

“It was like they created a monster,” he said, via NY Post.

The anonymous veteran talked about Kyler Murray’s drive to study film and do the little things that a franchise quarterback does. The unraveling was “predictable” according to the player.

That does sound a little believable. It is clear that there is some kind of clash going on in the ranks of the team. It might just take moving on from Kingsbury to change things up. Perhaps it is going to keep festering and get worse.

The only way to know is to wait until next season. Things will be different, but also very much the same.

Kyler Murray Coming Back, Kliff Kingsbury in Thailand

The entire Arizona Cardinals organization feels a little bit lost right now. There was an ongoing rift between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury. Then players got injured. They ran through almost all of their quarterbacks. JJ Watt retired without telling anyone about it beforehand – it was a weird season.

Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals after the season ended. And, if you thought you would see the 43-year-old on the sidelines again any time soon – think again. Reports say that Kingsbury bought a one-way ticket to Thailand. Seriously.

Not only that, the former NFL head coach is turning down multiple jobs to be a coordinator. He just isn’t interested in coaching right now.

Did Kyler Murray make Kingsbury retire early?