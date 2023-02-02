Another Pro Football League Wasted No Time In Trying To Get Tom Brady to Unretire

Sometimes you just gotta shoot your shot. When Tom Brady decides to retire (for real this time) you put some feelers out there. The Arena Football League wanted to test the waters and see what the GOAT thought about bringing his talents indoors.

Now I know what you’re thinking, they still have Arena Football? The answer is yes. And they apparently want to see if they can get Tom Brady on a roster for their next season.

It will be hard for Brady to top the true indoor football GOAT, Jared Lorenzen. If you know, you know. Here’s the AFL’s attempt at getting Brady’s services.

Hey @TomBrady, open to one last comeback? pic.twitter.com/0nqbUnSepY — Arena Football League (@OfficialAFL) February 1, 2023

You know, you can’t blame the AFL. They have a job to do. When the greatest quarterback ever becomes a free agent, it’s time to make moves. Of course, we know that Tom Brady isn’t going to go play for the Florida Bobcats or New Orleans VooDoo.

This time around, I think Brady means it. Although it does feel like the meaning has been taken out of the whole ordeal. Fool me once, fool me twice, and all that.

Of course, we won’t be missing Tom on our TVs. He’s got a very lucrative broadcasting deal awaiting him on the other side of this thing.

Tom Brady Retires 2.0

This time last year we were at the beginning of a six-week period where Tom Brady first retired. It took less than two months for the quarterback to take it back and saddle up for one last ride. It resulted in an 8-9 record and a disappointing Wild Card Round loss in the playoffs.

In his farewell on Wednesday, Brady thanked fans and more for their support over the years.

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever.

“Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

23 seasons with a whole bunch of passes, touchdowns, and of course, those seven Super Bowl championships. The GOAT is the GOAT for a reason. While it didn’t end with a storybook finish, he has done more than any other player, let alone quarterback in NFL history.